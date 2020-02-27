A Thursday afternoon house fire in North Stafford resulted in a total loss of the home. No serious injuries were reported.
At 2:51 p.m., firefighters from Stafford’s Company 14 on Shelton Shop Road responded to the emergency at 103 Shenandoah Lane.
Stafford Fire Chief Joseph Cardello said firefighters fought a main floor fire at the split-level home which made its way to the attic, resulting in a partial roof collapse.
“The home is uninhabitable,” said Cardello.
Two adults and four children who live at the residence are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
One of the residents was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Cardello said the condition of that resident was not life-threatening.
One of the first people on the scene of the fire was a passerby who kicked in a door and rescued one of the residents prior to county firefighters arriving, Cardello said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
