An incident in which an assault victim allegedly showed up intoxicated for his meeting with a Stafford prosecutor has led to the county commonwealth’s attorney’s office being removed from the case of the woman charged with attacking him.
Judge Victoria Willis on Wednesday recused the Stafford prosecutor’s office from the case of 52-year-old Catherine Winters Roscoe, who is charged with malicious wounding and felony domestic assault.
Her attorney, Jim Ilijevich, filed a motion in Stafford Circuit Court to remove Stafford prosecutors from the case after learning that the alleged victim, Warren Eugene Evans, appeared to be either drunk or under the influence of drugs when he showed up at the commonwealth’s attorneys office on March 22.
Because Evans had driven to the meeting, staff members contacted the Sheriff’s Office after he left and Evans was stopped a short time later. He is charged with driving while intoxicated, 2nd offense.
Ilijevich wrote that the Stafford office should be removed from the case because there is a strong possibility that members of the office will be called as witnesses in Roscoe’s case, which is now scheduled for trial on July 18.
Since the office is also prosecuting the DUI case against Evans, Ilijevich argued that it creates a conflict of interest. He said Evans’ history of drinking and substance abuse, particularly on the date of the charges against Roscoe, will be a key part of Roscoe’s defense.
Prosecutor Jennifer Lindsey contended that there was no reason for her office to be removed from the case. She said Evans’ level of sobriety on March 22 was not relative to the July 8, 2018, offenses involving Roscoe.
Willis decided it would be better for an outside commonwealth’s attorney’s office to handle Roscoe’s prosecution.
Court records show that Roscoe and Evans have a longstanding relationship that has required police intervention on several occasions.
After Evans went to a hospital to be treated for injuries he received in the July 8 domestic dispute, Roscoe was arrested.
Roscoe has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since her arrest July 9. Evans is free on bond and has a trial on his DUI charge scheduled for Sept. 10.