Murder suspect Jules J. Morgan won't be attending his grandmother's funeral Saturday, but he will be able to watch from the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Judge Victoria Willis agreed on that compromise following a series of court hearings that began Wednesday when defense attorney V. James Ventura asked the judge to let Morgan go to Celia Webster's funeral Saturday in Newport News. Ventura said in court records that Webster raised Morgan and that Morgan "desperately wishes" to attend the funeral.
Willis granted the request Wednesday over the objections of prosecutor Amy Casey, who argued that it would be too dangerous to allow someone with Morgan's charges out of jail even temporarily.
Willis agreed to reconsider her decision Thursday after receiving a letter from interim jail Superintendent Kevin Hudson, who wrote that the decision posed too many security concerns. He said that Morgan is a "validated" gang member who would be a "high-risk transport."
Willis put off a decision until Friday after asking jail official Kelly Hale to find out if there was a feasible way for Morgan to view the proceedings from jail. The judge was informed Friday that such arrangements could be made, and the judge agreed to allow that.
Morgan has a trial scheduled to start April 15 in Stafford Circuit Court on first-degree murder and other charges. He is accused of killing 24-year-old Chaquil Dailey on Nov. 18, 2018, at the Exxon/Mr. B's Market and Deli on U.S. 17 in southern Stafford.
Dailey was shot three times following a dispute that started inside the store, supposedly over an out-of-the area trial at which Morgan had been subpoenaed to testify.
