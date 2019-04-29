A judge denied a woman’s effort Monday to have her convictions overturned in connection with a 2017 incident in which a homemade bomb exploded in a Spotsylvania County home.
Dina Elizabeth Guardado, 32, was ordered to continue serving the 15 years she got after being convicted earlier this year of 13 charges in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, including arson, five counts of attempted murder and five counts of attempted malicious wounding.
The convictions stem from a March 29, 2017, incident at a home on Chancellor Road. A pressure cooker exploded, expelling debris that struck Patrick Arcand as he tried to put out a fire in the basement. Another pressure cooker and a Crock-Pot that had been made into crude homemade bombs did not explode.
Neither Arcand nor his three brothers and a woman who were living in the home at the time were seriously injured.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Bird put on a slew of circumstantial evidence that convinced Judge Joseph Ellis “beyond any shadow of a doubt” that Guardado was the culprit. A receipt for one of the pressure cookers was found in her purse when she was arrested the next day, and manuals for all three devices were found in her room.
In addition, Bird said that 147 searches for such things as “how to make bombs” and “how to keep a fire truck from reaching a house” were found on Guardado’s computer. Guardado had several run-ins with the Arcands when they were neighbors in Prince William County.
Guardado’s latest attorneys, Tracy Ford and Jessica Richardson, filed a lengthy motion asking Ellis to set aside the guilty verdicts. They argued that the evidence presented against Guardado was “insufficient as a matter of law.”
Ford argued Monday that while Guardado may have had some “misplaced affection” for the Arcands, there was no proof that she intended to kill anyone or that she had even been at the home. The only fingerprint recovered at the scene, Ford said, belonged to Guardado’s mother.
Bird argued that the evidence against Guardado was “overwhelming.”
“Her intent was to kill those people,” Bird said. “Just because she was inefficient at making bombs doesn’t negate her intent.”
After Ellis denied that request, the defense attorneys asked the judge to suspend the balance of Guardado’s sentence and put her on probation. They said Guardado wanted to begin a career as a Zumba instructor and attend her younger sister’s dance recital.
Ellis said he had already been lenient in giving Guardado 15 years. He said she has significant mental health issues and would pose a danger if allowed to go free.
The judge did allow Guardado to hug her parents before going back to the holding cell.