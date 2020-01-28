A Fredericksburg man has been ordered to serve 18 years in prison for a poorly planned robbery that netted only a phone, a wallet and some shoes.
Earl B. Ingram Jr., 25, was sentenced Monday in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court to the same sentence a jury recommended after Ingram was convicted in August. The convictions included robbery and several firearms offenses.
Defense attorney Price Koch tried to persuade Judge William Glover to sentence Ingram within the recommended state guidelines, which called for an active sentence of between eight years and eight years and 11 months. But Glover decided not to alter the jury decision.
The robbery took place on Sept. 21, 2018, in Brittany Commons in Spotsylvania. According to the prosecution evidence, the victim and a woman had been hanging out the previous night when the woman left him to be with Ingram.
The victim later contacted the woman, Kayla Mathews, and asked her to come back. She then drove to his apartment early Sept. 21.
The man had just gotten into Mathews' vehicle when Ingram came out of the shadows with a shirt pulled over his face.
Ingram pulled a gun on the man, fired a shot into the air and ordered the victim onto the ground. After taking items from the man, Ingram got into Mathews' car and rode away.
Detectives later went to a Spotsylvania residence and found Ingram and evidence related to the crime.
Mathews is charged with robbery, grand larceny and conspiracy. She has a trial scheduled for Feb. 28 in Spotsylvania.
Ingram faces the possibility of even more time. He is charged in Spotsylvania with a probation violation that could result in as many as three additional years.
