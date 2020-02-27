Accused murderer Jules Morgan might not be allowed to attend his grandmother’s funeral after all.
Morgan, 19, who is charged in Stafford County with first-degree murder, was granted a furlough Wednesday by Judge Victoria Willis that would have allowed him to attend a funeral Saturday in Newport News.
But Willis on Thursday decided to reconsider her decision after receiving a letter from the Rappahannock Regional Jail expressing serious concerns about the arrangement.
In the letter, interim Superintendent Kevin Hudson listed multiple reasons why the decision needed to be reconsidered.
Hudson wrote that Morgan is a “high-risk transport” who has known gang ties and poses a serious flight risk.
Hudson added that Newport News is not a familiar locality to his security officers and wrote that the security needed for the transport might leave the jail unable to meet its own security needs.
“I am very concerned about the potential threat to public safety this presents, in addition to the potential danger in which this places my security officers,” Hudson wrote.
At a hastily called hearing Thursday, Willis asked jail official Kelly Hale to find out if there was a way Morgan could view the funeral from the jail.
Willis was expected to make a final decision Friday after hearing back from Hale or someone else from the jail.
“My heart aches for Mr. Morgan, it truly does,” Willis said. “But I have to balance all the safety considerations.”
Defense attorney V. James Ventura and prosecutor Amy Casey took the same positions Thursday as they had the previous day.
Ventura urged the judge to stick with her earlier decision, while Casey again argued that the request poses too many risks.
Morgan is accused of killing Chaquil Dailey on Nov. 18, 2018, at the Exxon/Mr. B’s Market and Deli on U.S. 17 in southern Stafford. He has a trial set to start April 15 in Stafford Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.