A Fredericksburg jury has recommended a seven-year prison sentence for a woman who set fire to a Sheetz store in the city last year.
Diana Marie Thorne, 31, of Stafford County was convicted Tuesday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court of two arson offenses and destruction of property following a two-day trial. The jury also recommended that she pay a $1,000 fine.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Kevin Gross, Thorne caused at least $142,000 worth of damage when she set fire to potato chips inside the Sheetz at 2001 Carl D. Silver Parkway on May 5.
Store surveillance cameras showed that Thorne entered the store shortly before 7:30 a.m. that day. She came out of the bathroom flicking her lighter and appeared to put the lighter under the chips before leaving the store.
She then went out and pumped gas before driving away. A lookout was broadcast for her vehicle, and she was apprehended in the nearby Walmart parking lot about 90 minutes later.
Thorne told police at the time and testified Tuesday that she wasn't trying to set a fire and didn't even know a fire had been set.
One of her attorneys, Patricia Bolen, said Thorne was a "shocked" to learn she was being investigated for arson. Bolen said Thorne has a nervous habit of flicking her lighter and "this was an accidental fire, not a crime."
Gross argued that the video footage clearly showed the fire, which caused the store to be closed for five days, was no accident.
"I can't tell you what was going on in her head," Gross told the jury. "Maybe she likes fire or maybe she doesn't like Sheetz. Whatever the case, this was an intentionally set fire."
Thorne will be formally sentenced on April 21 by Judge Sarah Deneke. She is also scheduled to be sentenced in Stafford on March 11 for convictions of assaulting a law-enforcement officer and DUI, court records show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
That is too long
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.