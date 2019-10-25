A Stafford County jury recommended a 23-year prison sentence Thursday for a man who was one of five people arrested after one of them mistook an undercover detective for a drug purchaser.
Berry Petion, 35, of Bristol, Tenn., also listed in court records as Berry Peiton, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and gang participation at the end of a two-day trial in Stafford Circuit Court.
Petion will be formally sentenced on Jan. 9 by Judge Michael Levy.
According to evidence presented by prosecutors Ed Lustig and Alexandra Vakos, the charges against Petion stem from an Oct. 9, 2018, incident in the Days Inn parking lot off U.S. 17 in southern Stafford. Stafford Detective Josh Scott and others were working on an unrelated case when codefendant Rachel Figueroa of Stafford walked up and asked "Are you looking for something?"
She returned a short time later with another codefendant, Voshon O. Carpenter of Spotsylvania County, who used street terms to ask Scott if he wanted cocaine or heroin. Scott said he wanted heroin and was taken to a truck where Figueroa was holding the drug. Detectives took Figueroa and Carpenter into custody right there.
Meanwhile, Detective R. Mervil was outside two motel rooms where police suspected that drug and prostitution activities were going on. Mervil was pulled into one of the rooms by codefendant Jacob Dougherty of Rochester, N.Y., who warned Mervil that it was "hot" outside because undercover detectives were in the area.
Mervil saw cocaine in plain sight and saw Petion coming out of a bathroom. After Mervil announced that he was a police officer, Petion claimed he was only there to make a music video. He was initially released, but was arrested later as the investigation continued.
The key prosecution witness in Petion's trial this week was Figueroa, who testified that a childhood friend offered her heroin to pick up Petion and bring him to the motel.
The friend, Christopher Foxworth, was not charged in Stafford even though his birth certificate and Social Security card were found in the motel room. However, he does have a pending murder charge in Maryland stemming from the January slaying of Spotsylvania resident Thomas Baldwin in a yard in Lanham, Md.
Figueroa said she saw Petion hand heroin to other codefendants and overheard them talking about their gang affiliation. Lustig said Petion is a high-ranking member of the Piru Bloods.
Figueroa and Carpenter have already pleaded guilty to charges resulting from the incident and are awaiting sentencing in Stafford, while Dougherty is already serving a six-year prison sentence. The fifth codefendant, Shamara Cashwell, did not appear for a scheduled Oct. 9 trial in Stafford and is currently listed in court records as a fugitive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.