A Stafford jury has recommended a 34-year prison sentence for a man who tortured a woman and threatened to kill her young child over a several-day period last year.
Dominic M. Desoto, 27, was convicted Thursday following a two-day trial in Stafford Circuit Court of charges that include malicious wounding, attempted murder, child cruelty and two counts of strangulation. He was cleared of several other charges, including object sexual penetration and another abduction charge.
Desoto will be formally sentenced Aug. 15 by Judge Michael Levy.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Jennifer Lindsey, the ordeal started late Aug. 5 at a home in the Widewater area of Stafford when a 4-year-old boy was hesitant to eat his dinner. It ended with Desoto’s arrest three days later.
The woman, who is in her 20s and was 13 weeks pregnant at the time, went to bed about 11:30 p.m. and left the child up with Desoto.
Early the next day, the woman heard the child screaming. She testified that she saw Desoto burning a spider in front of the child, knowing the boy was terrified of spiders.
She later learned that as punishment for the child’s reluctance to eat, Desoto put the boy in a shed and told him that the spiders “wanted a little boy to eat.” He also choked and beat the boy and “flicked” his private parts because of his stubbornness about eating.
Desoto had gone to work later Aug. 6, according to testimony, when he received a text from the woman saying they needed to have a serious talk. The woman testified that she had found bruises all over the child’s body and an open wound on his buttocks that a social worker later described as evidence of “torture.”
The woman also sent pictures of the child’s injuries to people she knew seeking advice on what to do.
The woman said Desoto admitted spanking the child but denied any abuse. He later became upset after learning that the woman had sent out pictures of the injuries, telling her at one point that she had ruined his life and made him out to be a “monster.”
The woman said she didn’t know how Desoto knew she’d sent pictures because she’d deleted them from her phone before he got home.
By Aug. 7, the woman said, Desoto’s wrath became physical. She said he charged at her, wrenched her neck and choked her until she lost consciousness. He also punched the pregnant woman in the face, causing her to bleed all over the carpet.
The woman testified that she was later restrained with guerrilla tape and handcuffs for multiple hours, during which time he threatened to kill her and the child if she didn’t stop crying.
The abuse finally subsided after the woman agreed to go along with a plan she said Desoto concocted in which she would tell police she was attacked outside a county store by a stranger. She said Desoto kept the child and again threatened to kill him and have someone kill her if she strayed from the plan.
The woman called 911 from a Walmart in North Stafford. She later told police what had really happened after they told her that Desoto was in custody and her son was safe.
The woman was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries to her neck and eyes. A forensic nurse testified that the strangling she endured was near fatal.
The woman, who has since given birth to a healthy baby, said she and her son are still suffering from the aftermath of the ordeal.
Desoto testified that the woman was the aggressive one in their relationship and that he accidentally hurt her that night when she refused to let him leave.
“I had no intention of hurting her. I was just trying to get out,” he said.
Desoto said he lied to police initially because he was trying to cover for the woman, who he alleged was actually the one who had hurt the boy. Desoto, a trained EMT, said it was the woman’s idea to concoct a story about how she got hurt and claimed he tied her up so that she would stop hitting him while he tried to provide first aid.
The boy, who turned 5 during the trial, testified that Desoto was the one who hurt him and said Desoto “disciplined” his mother because she had “ruined his life.”
Lindsey called Desoto’s actions those of a “monster” and said that his explanation of the events were “beyond ridiculous.”
Attorney Alexander Raymond is representing Desoto.