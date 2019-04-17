A Stafford jury Wednesday recommended a 25-year prison sentence for a county man convicted of raping a teenager who was too intoxicated to resist his advances.
Timothy Racen Brown Jr., 27, was convicted of rape of a helpless victim and providing alcohol to minors. He will be formally sentenced July 12 in Stafford Circuit Court.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Kristin Bird during the two-day trial, the attack occurred April 28 of last year in some woods off Morton Road in southern Stafford.
Prosecution witnesses testified that Brown was spending a lot of time with teenagers ranging from 15 to 19 and was providing alcohol to them.
On April 28, according to the evidence, Brown purchased some Crown Royal at the ABC store in Eagle Village in Fredericksburg and took it to Stafford, where he and five people below the legal drinking age consumed it.
The victim, who was 18 at the time, got “incredibly” intoxicated, Bird said, and ended up in the woods with Brown. The prosecution argued that Brown took advantage of the victim’s intoxication and had sexual relations with her against her will. The victim had previously expressed a lack of interest in Brown, according to testimony.
Before suggesting a sentence for Brown, the jury learned of his criminal record, which includes multiple theft-related convictions and convictions for consensual sex with minors. One of those offenses occurred in Fredericksburg the same night as the rape, court records show.
Brown still has a rape charge pending in Stafford involving another person, court records show.
Attorney Jim Ilijevich is representing Brown.