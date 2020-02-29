The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Bloodhound Search and Rescue will host the eighth annual K9 Bloodhound Seminar this week. The event takes place Sunday through Thursday.
Area residents should expect to see a large presence of law enforcement K-9 teams in several area localities this week. Bloodhound teams from Virginia and several other states will train in Louisa, Fluvanna and Orange counties, as well as the towns of Louisa and Gordonsville. They also will train in the Zions Crossroads area.
An opening ceremony is set for Sunday evening at Best Western Hotel Plus Crossroads Inn & Suites, Zion Crossroads. Training exercises will start Monday morning.
