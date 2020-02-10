One motorist was killed Saturday and three others were seriously injured in a late-night crash in Spotsylvania County.
According to Virginia State Police, Charles Petty, 60, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 at 11:45 p.m., when he lost control of his 1994 Dodge Ram and collided with a 2003 Suzuki XL7, driven by a 42-year-old woman from North Haven, Conn.
The impact, which occurred about a mile north of the Massaponax interchange, caused the Suzuki to run off the left side of the highway and overturn twice on the paved shoulder of the road.
The driver of the Suzuki, who was not wearing her seat belt, was ejected from her vehicle as a result of the crash. Two passengers in her car, ages 25 and 46, were also not wearing seat belts. All three suffered serious injuries and were transported to Mary Washington Hospital.
Petty, who was wearing a seat belt, was transferred to Mary Washington Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, state police said.
The crash is still under investigation.
—James Scott Baron
