A 70-year-old Elkton man had an unsettling awakening in King George County early Tuesday, authorities said.
The man had been fishing overnight in the Rappahannock River about a mile west of Hopyard Landing boat ramp in King George, Sheriff’s Sgt. Kecia Wharton said. As he’d done many times in the past, he tied his 16-foot boat to a tree early Tuesday and laid down to get some rest.
When he woke up about 5:15 a.m., the boat had taken on water and partially capsized, Wharton said. The man managed to stay in the boat as he called 911 for help.
The man was still in the boat when emergency workers arrived a short time later. They threw a life jacket to the victim that he used until a rescue boat arrived.
Sgt. Patrick Weston and animal control supervisor Kevin Eller showed up with the Sheriff’s Office search and rescue boat and took the man safely to shore. He had no injuries and did not require medical attention, Wharton said.
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is investigating the incident.
—Keith Epps
