A teenager killed Sunday night in Southeast Washington D.C. has been identified as a 17-year-old King George County boy.
Shaquan Buggie was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 10:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. At least one of the shots was to the head.
No arrest had been made as of Wednesday night and no motive for the slaying had been announced.
The release states that police officers were in the general area of the slaying when they heard gunshots. They searched the area and eventually came upon the unconscious victim.
Buggie is the 11th juvenile between the ages of 11 and 17 to be fatally shot or stabbed in Washington this year, police said.
Anyone with information about the slaying can call 202/727-9099 and could receive a reward of up to $25,000.
