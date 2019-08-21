A King George County man was one of five people arrested recently on charges that he was part of a drug distribution operation in southern Maryland, court records show.
James Anthony Harvey Jr., 47, also known as "Fat Bread" and "Patches," is charged in federal court with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with the intent to distribute illegal drugs.
A release from the U.S. Attorneys Office in Maryland alleges that Harvey was part of a drug ring headed by Anthony Kenneth Dotson, 33, of Clinton, Md. Dotson, also known as "Streetz," "Ghost" and "Rico," had several people, including Harvey, distributing drugs on his behalf, the release alleges.
Authorities allege that the group sold heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, primarily in Prince Georges and Charles counties in Maryland. Charles County connects to King George via the Harry W. Nice Bridge on U.S. 301 in the Dahlgren area.
A criminal complaint filed in federal court says undercover narcotics officers monitored numerous transactions involving Dotson and his suppliers, runners and customers. Harvey is alleged to be one of the runners.
The operation involved the use of confidential informants who purchased drugs under police supervision.
The affidavit states that one purchaser died on Jan. 7 of last year from fentanyl intoxication stemming from drugs purchased from Dotson. Police seized guns, heroin and fentanyl last week during raids at various locations that preceded the arrests.