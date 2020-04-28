A King George County man was arrested Monday night on charges of assaulting his wife and threatening to stab her in front children, authorities said.
Donald Robert Waclaw Jr., 31, was charged with abduction, three counts of felony child endangerment, domestic assault and stalking. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Kecia Wharton said deputies went to the Woodside Apartments on U.S. 301 about 8 p.m. after the woman called 911 and reported that her husband had a knife and was threatening to stab her. Deputies found Waclaw in the home and separated him from the family.
Wharton said there were three children in the home at the time of the altercation. Authorities said the suspect assaulted the woman while she was holding an 8-month-old child, then forced her and her 11-year-old daughter into a bathroom.
After the woman called 911, Wharton said the man entered the bathroom and took the phone from her. The woman and the three children were all checked by medical personnel and none needed to be transported for medical attention.
Wharton said deputies have been to the home multiple times over the past year for domestic disturbances and have served several protective orders.
