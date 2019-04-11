A King George County man is charged with two felony offenses in connection with an incident Sunday in which a one-month-old child ended up with a fractured skull, court records show.
Joshua Brandon Selman, 31, is charged with felony domestic assault and battery and child abuse. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Stafford County Circuit Court, King George Detective Scott Simon went to a home on Lazy G Lane in the Passapatanzy area Sunday to investigate a domestic incident.
Simon wrote that the mother of the infant, Jessica Harmon, reported that during the early morning hours Selman grabbed her by the neck and threw her out of the bedroom onto the floor. Selman is the child's father.
Simon wrote that Selman closed himself and the baby in the bedroom and refused to let Harmon into the room. Harmon reported later hearing a loud "thump" and the baby started crying, the affidavit states.
The mother eventually got into the room and found the baby on the floor with a large lump on the back of the head. The baby lost consciousness and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. Commonwealth's Attorney Keri Gusmann said it is her understanding that the baby is expected to make a complete recovery.
Simon wrote that Selman had a gash near his eye as he got up off the floor that morning. The mother reported that he "acted like he was high on some type of drug," was angry and was nodding off at times.
The search warrant allowed King George authorities to obtain blood from Selman so it could be examined for alcohol and drugs.
At the time of the incident, Selman was free on bond on a felony charge of improperly disposing of more than 500 tires in King George, court records show.