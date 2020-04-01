A 27-year-old King George County man has been charged with multiple offenses stemming from an incident Monday in which he accidentally shot a pregnant woman while “playing around” with a gun, authorities said.
King George Sheriff’s Sgt. Kecia Wharton said the incident took place at a home in the Lake Jefferson subdivision in the Presidential Lakes area. The suspect called 911 at 3:24 p.m. and reported that a woman he lives with at the residence had been shot in the arm.
The 25-year- old woman was transported by ambulance as a priority patient to an area hospital, Wharton said, and was still being treated Wednesday for her injuries.
According to a neighbor who is seeking donations for the family online, the woman’s injuries are severe and her baby was born premature and is in intensive care.
Wharton said the investigation showed the suspect was playing around with a .45-caliber gun he thought was unloaded when the shooting occurred.
William Noble Brown IV is charged with felony reckless handling of a firearm, felony shooting in an occupied dwelling and two counts of felony child endangerment. Children were in the home when the shot was fired, authorities said.
Brown was released from the Rappahannock Regional Jail on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.