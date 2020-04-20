A King George County man was ordered last week to serve 10 years in prison after images of child pornography were found in his home during a raid last year.
Gregory P. Hartwig, 66, a retired employee at the naval base in Dahlgren, was convicted in King George Circuit Court of 13 counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of reproducing it. He was sentenced to a total of 56 years, with 46 years suspended.
According to the evidence presented by Commonwealth's Attorney Keri Gusmann, the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was doing a routine investigation last year when investigators learned the child pornography was being accessed from a home in the Dahlgren area. The information was forwarded to the King George Sheriff's Office, a member of the task force, and a search warrant was obtained for Hartwig's home.
The raid took place June 25 and multiple hard drives and thumb drives containing child pornography were seized, Gusmann said. Also seized were 30 8-by-10 photographs of naked young girls in sexually explicit poses with other children, Gusmann said.
Gusmann said there was no evidence that Hartwig ever contacted a child or put his images online for others to view. Attorney Thaddeus Furlong represented Hartwig, who has been in jail since his arrest last June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.