A King George County man who had more than 100,000 images of child pornography when his home was raided last year was ordered Thursday to serve 25 years in prison.
Donald Ray Thornton, 52, was sentenced in King George Circuit Court to 50 years, with half of it suspended. He pleaded guilty to four counts of reproducing child pornography; as part of a plea agreement, multiple other charges were dropped.
According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Keri Gusmann, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received information about suspicious files that had been uploaded on the internet. The images were later tracked to Thornton’s email address and to his residence in Presidential Lakes subdivision.
Gusmann said police raided the home and seized multiple electronic devices. On the devices were children in various sexual situations. Gusmann said most of the victims appeared to be 5 years old or younger.
Another man was initially charged in connection with the same investigation, but Gusmann said authorities later learned that a device purchased by the other man had been given to Thornton well before the raid.
Thornton had no prior criminal record. He was represented by the Public Defender’s Office. Thornton has already been in jail for a year.
