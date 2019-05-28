A man who raped a teenage girl at knifepoint after driving her from King George County to southern Stafford County last year was ordered Tuesday to serve 20 years in prison.
Grant Michael Johnson, 23, of King George, was convicted of rape in March in Stafford Circuit Court. In exchange for his Alford plea, an abduction charge was dropped and prosecutor Ed Lustig agreed to cap his maximum active sentence at 25 years. The plea means that Johnson does not admit guilt, but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction.
Lustig pushed for the 25 years Tuesday, while defense attorney John Mayoras argued for less time. Mayoras pointed out that Johnson had no prior felony convictions and that he hadn’t actually admitted guilt in entering the Alford plea.
Judge Victoria Willis sentenced Johnson to a total of 50 years, with 30 years suspended. Johnson must also register as a sex offender.
According to the evidence, the 16-year-old victim got into an argument with her grandmother Aug. 18 of last year and left the house. A short time later, Johnson drove up and offered her a ride. The girl knew Johnson from Facebook and past social settings, so she accepted.
Johnson eventually parked at the Ferry Farms McDonald’s and asked the girl to take a walk with him along the nearby railroad tracks. After they got 20 to 30 yards into the woods, Johnson pulled out a hunting knife and cut off the girl’s shirt and bra before raping her.
She told investigators that he threatened her to not tell anyone and threw her phone deeper into the woods before leaving her alone. The girl, who was not familiar with the area, eventually found her phone and called a relative. Deputies were waiting as she returned toward the McDonald’s and she was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for testing.
Stafford Detective Ed McCullough later found Johnson in the parking lot of the nearby Walmart and took him into custody. Authorities said Johnson initially denied even seeing the girl, then claimed they’d had consensual sex.
The victim’s grandmother testified Tuesday that the girl was well adjusted and had good grades prior to the incident. She said the girl now has nightmares, poor grades and emotional issues.
The girl said she’d never had anger issues before, “but I’ve never been angrier in my life. I felt worthless [after the attack].”
During a statement just before his sentence was announced, Johnson said he should have stayed home that day.