A King George man whose online activities included trying to convince a 14-year-old boy to send him nude pictures of the boy’s 13-year-old girlfriend pleaded guilty to 12 charges this week in King George Circuit Court.
Kirby Aaron Andrew Fichthorn, 24, was convicted of reproducing child pornography, computer solicitation and 10 counts of possessing child porn. A number of other charges were dropped.
It is not clear when Fichthorn will be sentenced. His case is scheduled to be reviewed July 9.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Mason Husby, an investigation began last year when Instagram contacted the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about suspected child pornography activity.
The activity was traced to a home in King George and the county Sheriff’s Office was contacted on July 2. Fichthorn had moved to another King George residence by this time, but police determined he was living in Bradford Place in the Dahlgren area when the crimes happened. Numerous pictures and cell phone communications attributed to Fichthorn were seized by authorities.
Husby said Fairfax County police had already begun an investigation of Fichthorn and forwarded information to their King George counterparts.
The solicitation charge stems from a March 19 online conversation in which Fichthorn proposed sex acts with a 15-year-old girl. Husby said there were multiple chats with the girl, but there was no evidence the two ever met.
On March 28, the evidence showed, a 14-year-old boy confronted Fichthorn online about the man asking his 13-year-old girlfriend for nude pictures. During that conversation, Fichthorn offered to send the boy pictures of other girls if he reciprocated by sending pictures of the girlfriend.
Fichthorn did send pictures of underage girls to the boy, Husby said, but did not receive the pictures he was seeking in return.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.