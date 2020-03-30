A King George man is believed to have killed a woman in a motel room in southern Maryland before killing himself, authorities said.
Diane Richardson, spokeswoman for the Charles County, Md., Sheriff's Office, said 47-year-old Robert Ralph Russell Jr. of King George and 39-year-old Rachel Rae Africa of Waldorf, Md., were found dead Saturday afternoon at the Super 8 motel on Crain Highway in Waldorf. Russell lived in the 4300 block of Deep Cove Landing in King George, court records show.
An autopsy performed Sunday showed that Africa was the victim of a homicide, while Russell's death was ruled a suicide.
Richardson declined to say how the victims died, but she confirmed that neither was the victim of a shooting.
The bodies were discovered Saturday about 1:37 p.m. by a motel employee, authorities said. The employee entered the room to check on the occupants, who were supposed to check out earlier that day.
Richardson said the motive for the slaying is unclear, though Russell was arrested less than a week ago in connection with an assault involving Africa. He was released on a personal recognizance bond on Wednesday, a day after the alleged incident.
