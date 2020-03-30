After successfully completing the area's first jury trial since the coronavirus pandemic drastically reduced in-person contact in local courts earlier this month, King George County has decided against a repeat performance—at least for now.
A three-day jury trial that was supposed to start Tuesday in King George Circuit Court has been postponed to May 27. Paul Allen Marshall, 28, of King George is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted murder and other offenses in connection with a Feb. 27, 2018, incident in which his former girlfriend was shot in the chest.
Defense attorney Jenna Nacht requested the delay, alleviating any speedy trial concerns that might have arisen from a delay. Prosecutor Charlie Clark said he supported Nacht's request.
"Given the circumstances we find ourselves in today, I agree that a delay is safer for all parties concerned," Clark said.
King George hosted a three-day jury trial last week that resulted in a recommendation of six life sentences plus 30 years for 53-year-old Michael Wayne Stephens of Culpeper. Stephens was convicted of molesting multiple boys between 1988 and 2008 when he lived in King George County.
County officials and Judge Michael McKenney took a number of precautions during the trial, including seating some jurors outside the jury box so there would be sufficient distance between them and frequent sanitizing of the courtroom.
Marshall has been in jail since his arrest on Feb. 28, 2018. According to evidence presented at a preliminary hearing, Marshall and his then-21-year-old girlfriend got into an argument the night before over allegations that she was cheating on him.
During the dispute, the Maryland woman was shot in the chest in a secluded area in Dahlgren. She testified that she passed out as the result of dehydration and blood loss. The couple traveled to various locations as she suffered from the gunshot wound.
The woman said she woke up the next morning to Marshall strangling her and yelling at her for passing out. At some point, she managed to send a message to her brother telling him that she had been shot.
Authorities tracked her cell phone to an abandoned house on Gambo Creek Road in Dahlgren, where they found the victim and Marshall sleeping. The badly injured woman was flown to a Washington hospital for treatment, while Marshall was transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
The woman has mostly recovered from her injuries, though she still has some lingering issues.
