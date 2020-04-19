Two Maryland residents have been charged in connection with an incident earlier this year in which a King George County man was robbed at gunpoint shortly after arriving at his residence.
The robbery took place Feb. 26 at a home in the Dahlgren area, King George Sheriff’s Sgt. Kecia Wharton said. The victim reported that he had cashed a check in Waldorf, Md., that evening when he noticed a vehicle following him.
Once the victim got home, a male passenger in the vehicle that had been following him got out and confronted him at gunpoint. The man demanded money, took the victim’s pickup truck and left the area, police said.
The victim immediately called 911 and a county deputy later found the stolen truck abandoned at a local car dealership.
Following a lengthy investigation, police identified the suspects as 21-year-old Cortez Tyrik Washington of Temple Hills, Md., and 19-year-old Jaloni Michelle Lee of Waldorf. Both have been charged with armed robbery and armed carjacking; Washington is also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Both are being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. A preliminary hearing for Lee is set for May 13 in King George General District Court; no hearing date for Washington had been set as of Friday.
Wharton said the Charles County, Md., Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals assisted county detectives in apprehending the suspects.
