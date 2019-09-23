King George County sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing call at the Project Faith apartments at 12:20 a.m. on Sunday and found a 38-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the torso.

Deputies rendered emergency first aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

According to authorities, witnesses said the victim was stabbed by Anthony Edrick Clark, 38, of King George, during a verbal altercation. Clark fled the scene of the incident on foot.

Deputies searched the area and located Clark in an apartment where he was taken into custody.

Clark is charged with malicious wounding and is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

James Scott Baron:

540-374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

