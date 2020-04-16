Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHERN MARYLAND, CENTRAL, NORTHERN, AND WESTERN VIRGINIA AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL DAMAGE SENSITIVE CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&