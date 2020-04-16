A 20-year-old Locust Grove man jogging on a road in eastern Orange County suffered minor injuries Wednesday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene, Virginia State Police said.
State police are seeking the public's help in identifying the vehicle that struck the pedestrian at 4 p.m. on State Route 603 (Indiantown Road) near State Route 601 (Flat Run Road) in the Lake of the Woods community in Locust Grove.
A man jogging in the westbound lane of Route 603 was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle, according to a news release from VSP Spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. The jogger was transported to a Spotsylvania County emergency room for treatment of minor injuries, Coffey said.
The vehicle did not stop at the scene, Coffey said. The passenger side of the car may have sustained some damage, he said.
Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call Trooper F. Stanley at 540/829-7415 or area15@vsp.virginia.gov.
