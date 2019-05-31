ORANGE – A grand jury this week indicted a Locust Grove man, already a registered sex offender, on seven additional charges in the ongoing child pornography case against him, now involving a total of 168 counts, carrying a maximum prison sentence of more than 1,700 years.
Ryan Matthew Champlin, 37, of Lake of the Woods appeared Thursday in Orange County Circuit Court for a motions hearing in advance of his jury trial set to begin July 30. The defendant has pleaded not-guilty to the previous charges and will be arraigned on the new charges June 24.
The most recent indictments, handed down on Tuesday, were for five charges of possession of child pornography, second-plus offense, and two charges of failing to register as a sex offender. The previous charges were for possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography, second-plus offense.
Champlin was a registered sex offender when he moved to Lake of the Woods last year, as a result of his June 2013 conviction in Salt Lake City, Utah for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Wearing an orange jumpsuit from Central Virginia Regional Jail and shackled at his hands and feet, the 6’4” defendant appeared Thursday with court-appointed attorney Ryan Rakness, of Madison.
The defense attorney argued three motions, two of which were easily granted by Judge Dale Durrer and not opposed by the commonwealth. A third motion, to prevent mention of Champlin’s previous conviction before the jury, the judge said he would have to think about.
Durrer approved Rakness’ first motion to appoint as co-counsel in the case, his colleague, attorney Hannon Wright. The defense attorney commented his client is facing “an overwhelming number of charges” and possible incarceration of more years “than any human has ever lived.”
Rakness said Wright had experience with a similar case in Madison and had already been assisting him in the Champlin case. The attorney said the hours already allocated for the court-appointed defense would be sufficient to try to the case.
Durrer said it was entirely appropriate to request co-counsel in the case considering the number of charges and “theoretical incarceration” of more than 1,700 years.
For the second motion not opposed by the commonwealth, Rakness requested funding to hire an expert in digital forensics to aid with trial preparation.
“A critical component of the commonwealth’s case is the digital forensics done by Virginia State Police,” he said.
Rakness said the expert, from Envista Forensics, would explain to him what had already been done, in terms of extracting evidence from the defendant’s computer, what should have been done and if everything was done right.
“My client is indigent and incarcerated and asking for funds to do that,” the defense attorney said, mentioning the same firm was used in the Madison case, costing about $7,500.
Durrer acknowledged the complexity of the Champlin case involving technical issues and forensic analysis of electronic devices. The judge approved $8,500 for the expert assistance and told Rakness he could petition the court for more funds in the future, if needed.
As for the final motion, to block mention at trial of the defendant’s “prior bad acts,” Durrer said he would take it under advisement. Rakness argued it would be “highly prejudicial” to bring up Champlin’s prior conviction in front of the jury, especially at the beginning of the trial.
“The danger here is the jury would take the fact of a prior conviction and decide this case based on that,” he said. “It’s a critical issue.”
Assistant Orange County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelsey Bolin, in addressing the matter, noted the commonwealth was changing the initial child pornography charge, the first one resulting from the March indictment, to strike the part about it being a second-plus offense.
Referencing a substantial stack of paper on the prosecution’s desk, Bolin went on to say prosecutors intend to introduce, as evidence at trial, portions of “the extensive writings” produced by the defendant.
Those writings, she added, include reference to Champlin’s prior arrest and court ordered therapy and treatment. The prosecutor said more information was needed regarding the specifics of the defense objection related to prior bad acts, which are typically prohibited at trial, but with exceptions.
“The writings are voluminous,” Bolin said. “This stack here is only a portion of it.”
She requested additional time to “parse through” the materials to determine what would be used as part of the commonwealth’s case.
Durrer said there were many things the court would have to consider in determining what level of information about Champlin’s past conviction would be permitted at the July trial such as does it meet the admissibility standard. The judge said character evidence is generally not admissible, but that there are exceptions to that rule related to motive, intent and other factors.
Durrer said he would take the motion under advisement to allow for more research. He said a determination would be made “as the evidence fleshes itself out.” He set June 24 as the date to hear additional motions in the case and for arraigning Champlin on the new charges.
It was on Jan. 11 that Orange authorities received information from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on a possible child pornography case that was occurring in the county. The case was assigned to Internet Crimes Against Children Investigator Lt. Becky Jones, who was present at Thursday’s hearing. Her investigation traced the IP address utilized to upload child pornography traced to an address in Lake of the Woods.