A Locust Grove faces multiple felony counts following an investigation by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
On Sept. 2, the agency received a report of a possible sexual abuse involving juveniles, according to a news release Thursday from the OCSO. Following an investigation by Investigator Johnny Thomas, 61-year-old Mark Allen Nuckols was arrested on two counts of forcible sodomy.
On Sept. 23, Thomas presented the case to a grand jury. On Oct. 3, Nuckols was indicted on six additional counts of forcible sodomy. He is being held without bail eligibility at Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.
