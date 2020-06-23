A judge Tuesday imposed the whopping 1,245-year prison sentence a jury recommended earlier this year for a Locust Grove man convicted of 161 counts of possessing child pornography.
Ryan Matthew Champlin, 38, was sentenced in Orange Circuit Court by Judge Dale B. Durrer, who presided over Champlin's jury trial in March.
Champlin was arrested in March 2019 following an investigation that began a couple of months earlier after the Orange Sheriff's Office received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography activity in the county.
Investigator Lt. Becky Jones traced the IP address to Champlin's home in Lake of the Woods, and the home was later searched.
Court records showed that Champlin was already a registered sex offender as the result of two 2013 convictions in Utah involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.
The evidence presented by prosecutor Kate Fitzgerald at Champlin's three-day trial showed that he had hundreds of digital images of young children in sexually explicit poses or conduct. Champlin, who moved to Locust Grove in 2018, has been in custody since his arrest last year.
The jury also recommended a $100,000 fine for Champlin, but Durrer suspended the fine as part of the sentencing hearing.
