A Locust Grove woman who sexually molested a 13-year-old boy she’d been contracted to provide counseling and other services to pleaded guilty to 16 felony charges Monday in Orange Circuit Court.
Mandy Rae Walker, 30, was convicted of six counts of carnal knowledge with a child, six counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and four counts of abduction.
She will face the possibility of up to 130 years in prison and $40,000 in fines when she is sentenced March 23.
According to Orange Commonwealth’s Attorney Diana Wheeler, Walker was hired last year to provide community-based adolescent services and intensive in-home counseling to the victim and his family. An investigation headed by Detective Adrienne Powell of the Orange Police Department determined that the molestation had taken place over a five-month period.
Wheeler said the investigation included thousands of pages of text messages and other social media communications between Walker and the victim. The Orange Department of Social Services and DNA scientists from the state Department of Forensic Science assisted in the investigation.
Judge Dale B. Durrer will sentence Walker after hearing evidence in March.
