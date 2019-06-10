A Louisa man died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Madison County.
Virginia State Police Trooper T.R. Yowell is investigating the incident that occurred at 1:25 p.m. on June 9 at the intersection of Route 230 (Orange Road) and Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike), according to a news release Monday morning from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
A 2005 Saturn Ion was traveling north on Route 231 when it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a westbound 2015 Toyota Tundra. The impact caused the Saturn to strike a building before coming to rest. The building was unoccupied at the time of the crash, according to Coffey.
The driver of the Saturn, Richard S. Pregnall, 39, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Pregnall was wearing a seat-belt.
The driver of the Toyota, a 45-year-old Culpeper man, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat-belt. The crash remains under investigation.
The Madison Sheriff’s Office and Madison County Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.