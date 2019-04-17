A Stafford man was charged Tuesday with breaking into a county elementary school and vandalizing a classroom, police said.
The incident took place Monday at Ferry Farm Elementary School in southern Stafford, court records show. Stafford schools are on spring break this week.
According to Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo, a school employee showed up Tuesday and found an office window broken and damage in a classroom. Books were scattered around the classroom and a vase was broken.
Deputy Aaron Dupree reviewed surveillance footage of the suspect walking through the hallway and entering the classroom. After about a minute, the suspect reappeared on the camera and exited the building into a courtyard.
There is no exit from the courtyard, Vicinanzo said, so the suspect then climbed onto the roof, causing damage to drain pipes, gutters and a roof vent. He then jumped onto the school walkway before leaving the school on a bicycle.
Depree relayed the information to Sgt. Heather Scanlon, who recognized the suspect from a public intoxication arrest that also took place on Monday. The suspect was released on his own recognizance following that arrest; it was not clear Wednesday if that took place before or after the school break-in.
Jeremy Paul Bushey, 21, was charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony and destruction of property. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Vicinanzo said Bushey told authorities that he was very intoxicated when he entered the school.