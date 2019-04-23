A charge against a Fredericksburg man accused of killing his sister in December has been upgraded to first-degree murder.
Daniel Alfredo Martinez–Nolasco, 21, is accused of stabbing 25-year-old Maria Martinez–Nolasco to death Dec. 10 at their home in the 200 block of Ivanhoe Court in the city. He had been charged with second-degree murder, but he was indicted on the upgraded charge Monday by a city grand jury.
Martinez–Nolasco is also accused of stabbing and critically injuring his live-in girlfriend at the time, Maria Ester Machado, during the same attack. He was also indicted on charges of attempted murder and malicious wounding, court records show.
According to court records, the stabbings followed an argument at the home. Police responded to a 911 call late that morning and found both victims suffering from severe stab wounds.
One of them gave police the suspect’s name and description and identified him as their attacker.
Martinez–Nolasco was apprehended a short time later not far from the home. He was covered in the victims’ blood when he was taken into custody.
His sister’s autopsy, which is filed in court records, refers to three “sharp wounds” to her back and her neck. It later states that Maria Martinez–Nolasco was also stabbed in the chest.
Daniel Martinez–Nolasco has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since his arrest that day.