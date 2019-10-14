A Stafford County man was taken into custody Sunday night on charges that he threatened a stranger with a knife, authorities said.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said a resident in the 1200 block of Providence Street in North Stafford went to his vehicle about 9:50 p.m. to retrieve some items. He noticed a man standing in the shadows staring at him.
The man mumbled something, then pulled out a knife and approached the resident while calling him racial slurs, Vicinanzo said. The resident went back into his home and called the Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect was still in the area when the first deputy arrived and ordered him to stop. The suspect instead started running into the woods toward Greenspring Drive with the deputy in pursuit, Vicinanzo said.
The suspect finally stopped and was taken into custody without further incident, Vicinanzo said. Deputies recovered a knife from the man, who they say appeared to be intoxicated.
Vincent Reginald Webster, 38, was charged with assault and battery, obstruction of justice and public intoxication. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
—Keith Epps
