A Stafford County man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a teenage boy earlier this month in what court records state was a drug deal that went bad.
William Austin Utterback, 21, is charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Stafford Circuit Court by Detective J.S. Massine, the 16-year-old victim was shot Nov. 5 after he tried to take marijuana from the alleged shooter without paying for it.
The boy was hit in the leg by one of the multiple shots fired as he was running away from the suspect in the area of James Madison Circle and Thomas Jefferson Place in southern Stafford, Massine wrote.
The boy’s grandfather said the boy suffered serious injuries to his leg that will require multiple surgeries.
According to the affidavit, the victim and his younger brother admitted to investigators that the younger brother arranged a marijuana deal on Snapchat with an unknown person using a name that was not Utterback.
The victim told police he met the would-be seller at the end of an alley near the victim’s residence. The suspect showed up in an older model Chevrolet pickup with three other people in it, including at least one juvenile.
The victim gave police a description of the shooter and the vehicle and police later spotted a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup leaving a home on Forbes Street, which is in the same general area as the shooting.
The truck was stopped and a bullet hole was spotted in the tailgate. Utterback was patted down and a gun was found, according to the affidavit.
Massine wrote that Utterback admitted firing the weapon at someone during a failed narcotics transaction. He told police that the deal had been arranged by someone he knew only as “Wayne.”
The search warrant gave police the authority to search the truck.
