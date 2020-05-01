A man accused of rummaging through vehicles and trying to break into a Stafford County home was arrested early Friday after he was found hiding in the trunk of a vehicle, police said.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said Deputy Donald Earp went to the 100 block of Barrett Heights Road about 11:50 p.m. Thursday in response to a reported break-in in progress.
The resident told police that a man had forced open the front door and was trying to get into the residence. After a brief struggle, the resident was able to push the door shut. The would-be intruder then ran from the scene.
Deputies canvassed the neighborhood and found a neighbor that had seen the suspect rummaging through one of his vehicles. Deputies searched one of the resident’s vehicles and found the suspect in the trunk, along with drug paraphernalia.
Vicinanzo said the investigation revealed that the suspect, who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, had broken into four other vehicles in the area. He used his shoulder to strike Earp in an unsuccessful attempt to break away during his arrest.
Curtis Alan Zipay, 30, of Stafford was charged with breaking and entering, assault on a law-enforcement officer, misdemeanor larceny, five counts of tampering with a vehicle, possession of controlled paraphernalia and public intoxication. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
—Keith Epps
