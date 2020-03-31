A man accused of vandalizing property in Fredericksburg about a month ago while he was supposed to be making amends for past vandalism was denied bond Tuesday.
Robert Fields Singhass of Unionville was in Fredericksburg Circuit Court seeking to be released on his 21st birthday. His attorney, Jim Ilijevich, pointed out that Singhass is facing only misdemeanor charges and said something such as house arrest would be more than sufficient.
But prosecutor Kevin Gross presented evidence showing that not only was Singhass continuing to “tag” properties in Fredericksburg, he was bragging about it as well. Judge Sarah Deneke ordered that Singhass continue to be held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Singhass and another young man were convicted of multiple offenses last year as the result of a May 1 spree in which as many as 36 properties in Fredericksburg were defaced with spray paint, including businesses, a residence, a Civil War mural, parking lots and trash receptacles.
In addition to being ordered to serve six months in jail, Singhass was ordered by Judge Gordon Willis to come to Fredericksburg every Saturday and Sunday for a year to pick up trash between 9 a.m. and noon.
Singhass was supposedly fulfilling that obligation on Feb. 29 when police received a report that someone had just spray-painted graffiti on the side of the Courtyard by Marriott hotel downtown, and similar taggings were found at multiple other downtown locations. Singhass was arrested again a few days later.
Gross on Tuesday said police searched Singhass’ room in Orange County and his Instagram account and found evidence that Singhass never curbed his tagging obsession. He said Singhass had pictures of himself tagging things and made comments about tagging properties when he was supposed to be picking up trash. He also wrote that he drank liquor with homeless people while he was supposed to be on cleanup duty.
Gross said Singhass also violated the good behavior provision of his suspended sentences by picking up a shoplifting conviction for a theft in the city that occurred on one of his scheduled cleanup days. He was convicted March 3 of stealing cough medicine from Wegmans on Jan. 26, court records show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.