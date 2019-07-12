A man who is already serving 25 years for sexually assaulting a Fredericksburg convenience store clerk pleaded guilty Friday to a similar attack in Spotsylvania County.
Jeffrey Clarence Johnson, 51, of Spotsylvania was convicted of rape and robbery in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. He will face the possibility of up to two life sentences when he is sentenced Sept. 27.
Court records show that Johnson entered a store in the 3900 block of Plank Road in Spotsylvania on Sept. 8, 2017, wearing all black and displaying a knife. He locked the door and told the employee that he wanted money.
After the woman gave him the money from the safe, Johnson tied her hands behind her back and raped her.
Police said that Johnson confessed to the incident while being investigated for incidents involving a clerk at a 7-Eleven in Fredericksburg. On Dec. 2, 2016, Johnson entered the store on Amaret Street and exposed himself after making sexually suggestive comments to the clerk.
On Jan. 17, 2017, Johnson returned to the same store wearing a ski mask. This time he pulled out a knife and forced the clerk to perform a sex act on him.
He was convicted in Fredericksburg of charges that included forcible sodomy, abduction with the intent to defile, armed burglary and wearing a mask in public. he was sentenced to three life terms with all but 25 years suspended.
Spotsylvania authorities decided to wait for DNA testing to be completed before filing charges against Johnson. Results from the state lab showed that it was Johnson who assaulted the clerk in Spotsylvania and he was indicted in March.