A Spotsylvania County man who is already serving a 12-year sentence in federal prison for his involvement in drug trafficking and illegal gun sales got an additional three months Tuesday for his role in a wild shootout in Stafford County back in early 2016.
Bobby Perkins Jr., 30, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to one count of shooting from a moving vehicle. He was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison, with all but three months suspended.
In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutor Ed Lustig dropped a number of charges. Lustig said there were issues with the prosecution's case that led him to agree to the single guilty plea.
The Stafford incident took place on Jan. 16, 2016, on Providence Street in North Stafford. More than 30 shots were fired from multiple weapons. A second man convicted in connection with the incident, Robert Lee Shorts, received six months to serve after taking a plea agreement in November 2017.
According to evidence presented at an earlier trial that ended in a mistrial, Stephon Robinson and Antonio Thomas testified that they were in the 1000 block of Providence that morning when a car full of people they claimed not to know rode by.
Thomas said that after someone asked him if he were "Carson," the vehicle left. But it returned a few minutes later and someone in it opened fire. Thomas said he took cover and fired back.
Vehicles were damaged and nearby homes were shot into, but no injuries were reported.
Robinson and Thomas were gone when police arrived, but returned to the scene and acknowledged their roles in the gun battle.
Lustig said the only witness who would have identified Perkins and Shorts as the shooters, a woman who was in the car with them, would have contradicted the victims' story that they were shot at first.
Perkins received his federal sentence last year. Federal authorities said he illegally sold more than 200 firearms between 2015 and March of last year, many to convicted felons. He also supervised a conspiracy to distribute marijuana, ecstasy, cocaine and heroin in the Fredericksburg area.
Weapons tied to Perkins were found at crime scenes in multiple states along the East Coast, including one used to kill a man in Garrison Woods in Stafford in February 2016.