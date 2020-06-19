A Stafford man was apprehended Thursday following a 90-minute pursuit and search that began after a deputy saw him passing on the shoulder on Interstate 95, police said.
Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy B.U. Demirci was on the interstate early Thursday afternoon when he saw a northbound Chevrolet sedan illegally passing on the shoulder near the Centrepoint exit in Stafford. Demirci tried to stop the vehicle as it went off I-95 and headed toward U.S. 1, but the vehicle ran a red light and got back onto the interstate again heading north.
Deputy E. Taylor was ahead of the fleeing suspect, who before getting to Taylor veered into the woods and crashed. The driver then got out of the passenger's side window and fled on foot, Kimmitz said.
A lengthy search that included deputies, police dogs and a drone ensued. The suspect was finally spotted in an industrial area in the area of Utah Place and Sage Lane and was taken into custody.
James Preston Pullen, 38, was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, obstruction of justice, drinking while driving, driving revoked and a traffic light violation.
Kimmitz said the car Pullen wrecked is registered to someone else. A cell phone he dropped while fleeing was found during the search.
Pullen will be arraigned next week in Stafford General District Court.
