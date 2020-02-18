A King George County man has been arrested in connection with an incident last week in which he broke into the home of a disabled man and then stole items that included a car, police said.
Anthony Edrick Clarke, 38, is charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny of a vehicle. Clarke, who was found Sunday hiding under a blanket at a residence in Caroline County, was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
King George Sheriff's Sgt. Kecia Wharton said the burglary took place Wednesday at 4 a.m. Wharton said the intruder confronted the victim inside the home in the Project Faith neighborhood and took his car keys and other items.
The 67-year-old victim recognized the intruder as someone who lived in the same neighborhood. His car was recovered later that same day a short distance from the victim's home.
Deputy Tyler Nimon eventually identified Clarke as the suspect and learned that he was staying at a residence in the Port Royal area. Deputies from King George and Caroline went to the home early Sunday and found Clarke hiding, Wharton said. He was taken into custody without incident and jailed without bond.
