A 22-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday following a robbery at a Fredericksburg convenience store.
Anthony Walter Williams Saracino–Smith is charged with robbery, attempted robbery using a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of brandishing a firearm.
City police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said a man entered the Wawa at 1140 Carl D. Silver Parkway about 1:45 a.m., pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash.
He ended up getting nothing from the store, police said, but took a phone from a customer before fleeing the store on foot.
City detective Melanie Schafer headed the ensuing investigation and search, which included a police dog from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office. A track was followed to the WoodSpring Suites parking lot in Central Park, a little more than a half-mile from the Wawa.
Saracino–Smith was taken into custody about 3:30 a.m. while sitting in a vehicle at the extended-stay hotel. The phone taken in the robbery was recovered.
Saracino–Smith was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.