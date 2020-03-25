A 22-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday following a robbery at a Fredericksburg convenience store.

Anthony Walter Williams Saracino–Smith is charged with robbery, attempted robbery using a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of brandishing a firearm.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said a man entered the Wawa at 1140 Carl D. Silver Parkway about 1:45 a.m., pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash.

He ended up getting nothing from the store, police said, but took a phone from a customer before fleeing the store on foot.

City detective Melanie Schafer headed the ensuing investigation and search, which included a police dog from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office. A track was followed to the WoodSpring Suites parking lot in Central Park, a little more than a half-mile from the Wawa.

Saracino–Smith was taken into custody about 3:30 a.m. while sitting in a vehicle at the extended-stay hotel. The phone taken in the robbery was recovered.

Saracino–Smith was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

