A Stafford County man is facing multiple charges, including two felonies, after being accused of running into a vehicle and fleeing from deputies, authorities said.
Sheriff's Maj. Jason Dembowski said Stafford authorities received a lookout Friday from their counterparts in Fredericksburg regarding a suspected impaired driver in a red Jeep Liberty. Immediately after getting the lookout, the Sheriff's Office got another call stating that the same vehicle had just struck a vehicle in southern Stafford and left the scene.
First Sgt. J. Floirendo spotted the vehicle in the area of Carriage Hill Drive and tried to make a traffic stop. The driver fled from Floirendo, Dembowski said.
Deputy C.C. Lee joined the pursuit and he and Floirendo finally got the vehicle stopped in the area of Gayle Street, Dembowski said.
Timothy Allen Fowler, 42, was charged with felony hit and run, felony eluding, DUI, reckless driving, driving suspended and driving on the wrong side of the road. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
A preliminary hearing for Fowler is scheduled for Sept. 23 in Stafford General District Court.
