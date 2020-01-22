A man suspected of stealing numerous items from department stores and later selling them is facing multiple charges in Fredericksburg and elsewhere, court records show.
Talbert Foster Dehaven III, 42, of Strasburg, is charged in Fredericksburg with at least a dozen offenses, including two counts of impersonating a law-enforcement officer and multiple counts of shoplifting.
Dehaven, who is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, is also facing charges in other localities, including Frederick and Prince William counties and the city of Winchester.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, an investigation began last month after a loss prevention officer at the Target store in Central Park saw Dehaven make several purchases in the store.
It was later alleged that the man had altered tags on the merchandise and purchased items for much less than they actually cost.
City police were given the license number of the Ford van the suspect left in, and the van was spotted Dec. 23 in the Walmart parking lot in Central Park. As officers approached the van, the affidavit states, the suspect put the vehicle in reverse and tried to leave, striking a police cruiser in the process. Dehaven was taken into custody at the scene.
Detective Johnny Wright wrote that several boxes of new items, including vacuums and Kitchen Aid products, were in the van, along with a U.S. Marshal’s badge and ID and a BB gun.
Wright wrote that Dehaven told police he created the fake ID and pretends to be a U.S. Marshal to “impress the girls.”
After executing a search warrant on the van, police recovered about $15,000 worth of property, including chainsaws, paint sprayers, Delta faucets, gift cards and electronics.
Wright wrote that more than $6,500 in cash was found, along with numerous bar codes sorted by individual stores printed on peel-and-stick labels.
The affidavit states that Dehaven was released from prison on Dec. 2 after serving nearly five years for various theft-related offenses.
Detectives from Harrisonburg and Strasburg joined Wright in the investigation and have identified a warehouse in Harrisonburg that Dehaven leased. Numerous items were found there and at his home, along with thousands of dollars in cash, police said.
Dehaven is also charged with perjury for requesting a court-appointed attorney while claiming to be indigent. That affidavit states that Dehaven had between $30,000 and $70,000 in various banks that he didn’t mention under oath.
A preliminary hearing on Dehaven’s Fredericksburg charges is scheduled for March 3 in Fredericksburg General District Court.
