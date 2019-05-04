A King George man is accused of breaking into a county woman’s home last week and sexually assaulting her, court records show.
Andrew Hoffman Black, 38, is charged with burglary, rape and sodomy. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
King George Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Giles said the alleged incident occurred Tuesday night at the woman’s home in King George. Black and the woman are acquaintances and had run into each earlier in the evening in Fairview Beach.
The woman was home alone later that night when a man forced his way into the home and sexually assaulted her, authorities said.
Police were notified about the incident Wednesday after the woman showed up at Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. An ongoing investigation ensued and Black was arrested and jailed Thursday.
Police said Black is in the Navy and is stationed at the Dahlgren base. He has a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday in King George General District Court, where a preliminary hearing will be held at a later date.