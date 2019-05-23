Fredericksburg police have arrested a man accused of sexually molesting a juvenile girl repeatedly for least three years, court records show.
Rodrigo Flores, 46, is charged with rape. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, the victim's mother first reported Flores' alleged crimes on April 22. On May 11, Detective Nikki Lovett wrote, two more family members contacted police.
A cousin reported that the victim had told a family member about being raped but was too scared to notify police. Another cousin reported an incident involving the victim and Flores in 2017; that same cousin reported that Flores had improperly touched her as well several years ago when she was under 10 years old.
The victim was interviewed last week, court records state, and reported that she had been sexually molested for at least three years. It started with her buttocks being rubbed and escalated to sexual intercourse.
Court records state that the incidents took place when an older relative associated with Flores with either at work or sleeping.
The victim's bedding and other items were seized from a city residence as the result of the search warrant. Flores was arrested last week and the investigation is ongoing.