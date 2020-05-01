An accused drug dealer's attempt to get out of jail because of the coronavirus crisis was unsuccessful this week in King George Circuit Court.
Brad Oneal Allen, 41, was in court Thursday seeking to be released on bond. Allen is scheduled to be tried in June on drug-related and other charges.
His attorney, Larry Brown of Alexandria, argued that Allen's medical condition makes him more susceptible to the virus. He said Allen suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure.
Prosecutor Charlie Clark said Allen shouldn't even be considered for bond. He said Allen has a long criminal history in the county and would be a danger to the public and a clear flight risk if he were released. Clark said that if a jury convicts him of the charges he is facing, he would face a minimum sentence of 82 years in prison.
Allen was arrested in March 2019 following an investigation by the King George Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Naval Criminal Investigative Services.
Police raided his home in the Dahlgren area after making multiple controlled purchases of drugs. According to authorities, a large amount of cocaine, a gun and tens of thousands of dollars in cash were recovered in the raid, including marked bills that had been used in the controlled buys.
Clark argued that Allen's actions since his arrest should work against his request to be released. He is accused of writing a letter in an attempt to intimidate a witness. He is also charged in connection with an alleged offense in which he wrote a letter to a judge while pretending to be a witness. In the letter, the "witness" claimed to have lied while providing information against Allen to authorities.
Judge Herbert Hewitt denied the bond request. Allen is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where as of late last week there had been no confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to interim superintendent Kevin Hudson.
