Culpeper Police responded around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday to the rue21 clothing store in Dominion Square Shopping Center for a report of a man brandishing a gun.
There were no injuries and no robbery occurred, according to officers on the scene. The man apparently got upset with an employee inside the store along James Madison Highway and pulled out a gun, police said.
The man fled before officers arrived. He is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, wearing jeans and a black cap.
A trendy clothing store aimed at the teen girl population, rue21 opened in the local shopping center in 2013.
