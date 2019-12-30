A Fredericksburg man has been charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle on U.S. 17 in Stafford County.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident stemmed from a verbal altercation just before midnight Saturday at a Wawa gas station, which happened after a pickup truck cut off a car. The car’s occupants then told a deputy the driver of the truck fired a shot at them.
The car’s occupants said they were turning onto Celebrate Virginia Parkway when the pickup drove by and the driver shot at them, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies soon located the truck, whose driver was positively identified as the shooter.
Larry Johnson, 29, faces charges of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
—Scott Shenk
